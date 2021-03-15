The Church and Bob Evans added to April Sun’s inaugural lineup

The Church and ARIA-winning artist Bob Evans will join the lineup for new Melbourne concert series April Sun, which is scheduled to kick off next month.

Also just announced are Grammy-winning artist Leo Sayer, soul singer-songwriter Kylie Auldist, Marcia Hines and producers Opiuo and Blanke.

The new shows have been placed throughout the program, which runs between April 15 and May 22. Their inclusion has prompted minor amendments to the festival’s itinerary, with full details listed below.

April Sun was first announced earlier this month and will be held at the St Kilda Triangle, directly adjacent to the Palais Theatre.

The newly revealed acts join the previous lineup announcement comprising G Flip, You Am I, Cosmo’s Midnight, Sneaky Sound System and Electric Fields, among other acts. Event organisers have also partnered with Melbourne queer nightclub Poof Day for a day party full of live music, DJs and drag shows.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale from 1pm AEDT today (March 16) through the festival website. While tickets are available for individual purchase, each ticket is allocated to one of four zones so group purchases are recommended for friends.

April Sun’s show dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 15 – The Church and Bob Evans

Friday 16 – Future Classic Presents: G FLIP, Touch Sensitive, Sycco & Thomas Headon

Saturday 17 – POOF DOOF DAY DOOF featuring Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY, Fisty, Jimi The Kween and Argonaut and more.

Thursday 22 – You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane & The Casanovas

Friday 23 — Leo Sayer, Marcia Hines & Kylie Auldist

Saturday 24 – Thick As Thieves

Sunday 25 — OPIUO, BLANKE (ÆON: MODE) & Guests

Thursday 29 – Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas and ASHWARYA

Friday 30 – ChillinIT

MAY

Saturday 1 – ChillinIT

Sunday 2 – Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland (Live) & special guests