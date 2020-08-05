The Clash jigsaw puzzles to be released this October

A pair of jigsaw puzzles celebrating The Clash are set to be released this coming October.

Zee Productions will release two 500-piece puzzles depicting the album cover for 1978’s ‘Give ‘Em Enough Rope’ and the cover of 1979 single ‘English Civil War’. They are due to arrive on October 9.

Released as part of retail company’s Rock Saws collection, according to Blabbermouth, The Clash jigsaw puzzles will be presented in a vinyl-box-set-sized box and follows puzzles based on albums by Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Judas Priest and Slayer.

Other puzzles released as part of the collection include four classic Metallica album covers (‘Kill ‘Em All’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘…And Justice For All’) and four Rush album covers (‘Fly By Night’, ‘A Farewell To Kings’, ‘Permanent Waves’ and ‘Moving Pictures’).

“Punk Legends The Clash Come To Rock Saws!” Zee Productions said, sharing news of the jigsaws on Instagram. “All The Young Punks take note! The punk rock revolutionaries The Clash are coming to Rocksaws with a pair of awesome 500 piece puzzles.”

They added that “both puzzles are currently on pre-order, and supplies are very limited so act fast!”

Last week, Hinds have shared a new cover of The Clash‘s ‘Spanish Bombs’.

The track follows the release of the Spanish band’s third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’, which arrived earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, residents at a nursing home in Edgware found a creative way to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, recreating iconic album covers, including The Clash’s ‘London Calling’.