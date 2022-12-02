The Clean drummer Hamish Kilgour is missing

Hamish Kilgour, the New Zealand drummer and founding member of Flying Nun Records band The Clean, is missing.

According to Canterbury Police, Kilgour has been missing for five days. He was last seen on Sunday November 27 at the Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch.

As reported by New Zealand publication Stuff, a police spokesperson said today (December 2) that “lines of inquiry” were being investigated following a “number of reported sightings” of the musician. They said they have not stopped their search efforts following the reports, and added that Kilgour’s friends and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is urged to notify police by calling 105 in New Zealand, or using this online link and quoting the file number 221128/8475.

Kilgour formed The Clean with his brother David in 1978. They have long been signed to New Zealand label Flying Nun, and have been described as one of the record company’s most influential signings. They released five records across their career, including 1990’s ‘Vehicle’, 1994’s ‘Modern Rock’, 1996’s ‘Unknown Country’, 2001’s ‘Getaway’ and their latest album, 2009’s ‘Mister Pop’.

In 2017, Kilgour and his bandmates (brother David, Robert Scott and former member Peter Gutteridge) were inducted into New Zealand’s Music Hall of Fame.