‘The Comeback Kid’: Marnie Stern announces first album in 10 years

Marnie Stern has announced her upcoming LP ‘The Comeback Kid’ and has shared the lead single, ‘Plain Speak’.

‘The Comeback Kid’ marks Stern’s first new music in a decade. The LP serves as a follow-up to her 2013 ‘The Chronicles of Marnia’. Speaking of the single ‘Plain Speak’, Stern shared in a press release: “‘Plain Speak’ keeps a positive attitude in the face of frustration.”

She continued: “Keeping that hope alive is really the most difficult thing for me to do in life, so I try to do it as much as possible in my music. This song is a perfect example of that. Some of the lyrics are backwards, to keep the theme of feeling like you are moving backwards in a situation and no one else seems to give a shit but you!”

During her 10 year hiatus, Stern had gone on to work a nine-to-five job as the guitarist in The 8G Bandon The Late Show with Seth Meyers as well as raising two kids. When it came time for her to embark on creating a new album, she shared that she was easliy able to pick up up right where she left off a decade ago .

“I expected that all those years of playing other kinds of stuff would have influenced me—and it didn’t at all! I was fully back where I was before,” She said in a press release.

She continued: “It was so great to be able to start being myself again and when I would think, ‘Oh, is that too, too weird?’ I’d remember I’m allowed to do whatever I want! This is mine. It’s me. I’m trying to go against the grain of this bullshit that when you get older, you lose your sense of taste. I want to empower people to not be so homogenous and go against the grain a little bit.”

‘The Comeback Kid’ is set for release on November 3 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order the album here.

‘The Comeback Kid’ track listing is :

1. ‘Plain Speak’

2. ‘Believing Is Seeing’

3. ‘The Natural’

4. ‘Oh Are They’

5. ‘Forward’

6. ‘Working Memory’

7. ‘Il Girotondo Della Note (Ennio Morricone cover)’

8. ‘Til It’s Over’

9. ‘Nested’

10. ‘Earth Eater’

11. ‘Get It Good’

12. ‘One And The Same’