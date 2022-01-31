The Coral announce support acts for 20th anniversary tour

The Coral have announced the six acts that will be supporting them across their upcoming UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Supporting The Coral at various shows on their twelve-date UK tour are Cut Glass Kids, Marvin Powell, The Dream Machine, Louis Croft, Rianne Downey and Brooke Combe. The run starts March 3 in Sheffield and ends with a pair of Liverpool shows on March 25 and 26. The complete run of shows can be seen below.

On their first tour in three years, The Coral will be playing their debut album in full alongside a selection of fan favourites and rarities. Tickets are onsale now.

The Coral will play:

MARCH 2022

03 Sheffield, The Leadmill (w/ Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

04 Birmingham, O2 Institute (w/ Cut Glass Kings)

05 Manchester, Albert Hall (w/ Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

10 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

11 Bristol, Marble Factory (w/Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

12 Oxford, O2 AcademyCut (w/ Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

17 Leeds, Students Union (w/ Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell)

18 Nottingham, The Level (w/ The Dream Machine and Louis Croft)

19 Glasgow, Barrowland (w/ Cut Glass Kings)

24 Newcastle, Riverside (w/ Cut Glass Kings)

25 Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory (w/ Cut Glass Kings and Rianne Downey)

26 Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory (w/ Brooke Combe and The Dream Machine)

The tour will follow on from a reissue of debut album ‘The Coral’ which is due for release March 4.

Remastered from the original mixes, the special reissue of ‘The Coral’ will include two unreleased, never-before-heard tracks: ‘She’s The Girl For Me’ and ‘Tumble Graves’. These rarities appear on an all-formats bonus disc, alongside a complete singles B-sides collection as well as The Coral’s pre-album EP, ‘The Oldest Path’. You can pre-order your copy and find more information

Speaking to NME last year, the band’s frontman James Skelly said he was “surprised at how good [The Coral’s debut album] is” after revisiting it recently, “when you think a load of kids did that.”

The Coral released their 10th studio effort, ‘Coral Island’, back in April. In a four-star review, NME wrote: ”Immerse yourself in this heavily themed epic and you’ll be rewarded with a nostalgic trip that showcases some of their most adventurous writing to date.”