The Corrs announce Australian and New Zealand tour for 2023

The Corrs have announced a tour for Australia and New Zealand, which will kick off towards the end of 2023.

The Irish band shared news of the tour to social media yesterday (November 4). The Corrs revealed that the Australian run of shows will take place throughout October and November next year, and that they’ll be joined on the tour by support acts Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs, and Germein.

Tour stops for The Corrs’ Australian shows have been slated for Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Tasmania and Melbourne. Specific venues and dates, as well as pre-sale information, will be announced this Wednesday (December 7). Sign-up for further announcements regarding The Corrs’ Australian tour here.

The announcement of The Corrs’ Australian tour comes just over a week after their one-off performance at Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate Winery. The show not only marked the band’s first Australian appearance since 2001, but their first show at all since 2017. They were joined at that gig by Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet, as well as Ben Lee and Gaudion.

The Hunter Valley show was notable for its use of 500 programmed drones, which moved in sync with the final two songs of The Corrs’ setlist. Throughout the night, The Corrs played tracks from the full breadth of their discography, including smash hits ‘Summer Sunshine’ and ‘What Can I Do’.

Prior to that, The Corrs held a cocktail party in Sydney on November 25, where they were interviewed by reporter Richard Wilkins, quizzed during an audience Q&A session, and participated in meet-and-greet opportunities with fans.

The Corrs were formed in 1990 by the namesake Corr siblings Sharon, Caroline, Jim and Andrea. The band’s first four albums during their initial run from 1990 to 2006 were particularly popular in Australia, as was their 2015 reunion album ‘White Light’. The Corrs’ last studio album, ‘Jupiter Calling’, arrived in November, 2017.