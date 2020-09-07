The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on late singer’s 49th birthday

The Cranberries have paid tribute to their former singer Dolores O’Riordan on what would have been the late singer’s 49 birthday.

O’Riordan passed away at a London hotel in 2018, with her death subsequently ruled as a result of accidental drowning in a bath, caused by alcohol intoxication.

Her bandmates – Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan and Michael Hogan – subsequently opted to split the group after they completed the final album featuring O’Riordan’s voice.

Paying tribute to O’Riordan yesterday (September 6), they wrote: “Happy Birthday Dolores, you’re in our thoughts and in our hearts, always. Ferg, Mike & Noel.”

Led by O’Riordan’s stirring vocals, The Cranberries became one of Ireland’s biggest musical exports in the 1990s – with hits such as ‘Zombie’ subsequently hitting over one billion views on YouTube.

Later this month, they will re-release their second album ‘No Need to Argue’ as a deluxe reissue packed with unreleased songs, B-sides, remixes and more.

The September 18 release will also include demos and live recordings from the era. All of the album’s original 13 tracks are remastered.

Three B-sides are included in the release (‘Away’, ‘I Don’t Need’ and ‘So Cold In Ireland’), alongside a cover of The Carpenters‘ ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’.