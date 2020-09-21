The Cribs join forces with Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo on new track ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’

The Cribs have debuted new track ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’, which sees the Wakefield trio joining forces with Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo.

The latest track to emerge from their forthcoming eighth album ‘Night Network’, was recorded at Dave Grohl’s 606 Studios in Los Angeles before Ranaldo layered his guitar over the top at his own studios in Hoboken, New York.

Describing the melancholic new track, they said: “‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ (although ultimately quite different) came together in much the same way as Be Safe did back in 2006 – we had a recording of a long, improvised noise-jam which we then tried to refine into a more cohesive song structure.

“Due to the similarities in the writing process, it made us think of Lee again…we had initially requested that he play noise guitar over the track, because we wanted to keep it somewhat abstract and create the impression of the melodies just kind of emerging out of the static…but he went beyond the call of duty and also added some beautiful vocal harmonies too, out at the Sonic Youth studio in New Jersey.”

It comes after the band previously joined forces with Ranaldo on ‘Be Safe’, taken from 2007’s ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’.

The Cribs added: “Working with Lee on ‘Be Safe’ was without question one of the highlights of our career as a band, and we think that ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ is a worthy follow up collaboration. We are very proud of how it turned out.

“Lyrically, the song addresses the disconnect that Ryan and myself have always had with our biological paternal lineage – and how that may have shaped our views on masculinity, gender roles, and the men we ultimately grew up to be.”

The Cribs made their return last month with ‘Running Into You’ – the lead single from their eighth record.

‘Night Network’ is set for release on November 13 via Sonic Blew.