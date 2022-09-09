The Cult share single ‘A Cut Inside’, unveil track listing for ‘Under The Midnight Sun’

The Cult have shared a new single, ‘A Cut Inside’ from their upcoming album ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ which is set for release on October 7 via Black Hill Records. View the album artwork and tracklisting, and hear the new single below.

In the distorted guitar track, lead singer Ian Astbury suspiciously points at the community around him as he sings, “No heathens in heaven/ No sweet surrender/ Outsiders forever/ Ghosts of our lives.”

Astbury has previously said that walking the grounds of Provinssirock Festival in Finland inspired the subject matter of the upcoming album. “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment,” he said.

Astubury continued: “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

The vocalist also discussed how the global pandemic impacted the creative process behind ‘Under The Midnight Sun’. “When the world stopped, I had this moment to write in real time, to calculate,” he said. “I was compelled by this vision, this anomaly, this memory, of being under the midnight sun. [Producer Tom Dalgety] helped us bring a new musical shape and frequency to our process.”

‘Under The Midnight Sun’ track list:

1. Mirror

2. A Cut Inside

3. Vendetta X

4. Give Me Mercy

5. Outer Heaven

6. Knife Through Butterfly Heart

7. Impermanence

8. Under The Midnight Sun

In July, the band released the album’s lead single ‘Give Me Mercy’. Guitarist Billy Duffy said the single “has all the hallmarks of the new classic Cult to my ears”.

The Cult last released an album in 2016 with ‘Hidden City’, which gave fans four singles in ‘Deeply Ordered Chaos’, ‘Dark Energy’, ‘G.O.A.T.’ and ‘Hinterland’.

The band is about to embark on a North American tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. View the full itinerary and ticket details here.