The Cure have been turned into new Funko POP! figures

The Cure have been turned into a new set of Funko POP! figures – check out the preview images below.

The five-pack includes a vinyl figurine of each band member – Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’ Donnell and Reeves Gabrels – brandishing their respective instruments. Per an official listing, the toys are between 3.89-4.40-inches tall.

Launched as part of the POP! Rocks collection, the set is available to pre-order here for US$60.00 (£50.30). A release date is not yet known.

Both frontman Smith and keyboardist O’ Donnell have reacted to being given the Funko POP! treatment. Sharing an image of his figurine, Smith simply tweeted: “gulp…”

O’ Donnell, meanwhile, joked: “I don’t know if this means we’ve been reduced or elevated?”

You can see the posts below.

I dont know if this means we've been reduced or elevated? pic.twitter.com/aeTtoLLesT — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) November 16, 2022

In a description of the collection, Funko POP! wrote: “Dim the lights and cue the smoky blue fog. The Cure is taking centre stage in your POP! Rocks collection as a 5-pack of POPs! All the band members have united in this set.

“Enjoy the iconic sound of The Cure in a brand-new way. Grab front-row seats to relive your favourite memories and expand your POP! Rocks collection.”

Other acts to have been transformed into Funko POP! toys include Liam and Noel Gallagher, The White Stripes, Metallica, Post Malone and the late Eddie Van Halen.

The Cure are currently out on a European headline tour, where they’ve debuted a range of new songs: ‘And Nothing Is Forever’, ‘Alone’, ‘Endsong’, ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ and ‘A Fragile Thing’.

Speaking at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, Robert Smith exclusively told NME that The Cure’s long-awaited 14th album – the follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – will be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’. “It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done!” he explained.

The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour is scheduled to start in Dublin on December 1 – you can find any remaining tickets here.

Next Friday (November 25), Robert Smith will participate in a Twitter listening party to mark the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s ninth studio album ‘Wish’.