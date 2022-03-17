The Cure, Johnny Marr and more contribute to new Teenage Cancer Trust book

The Cure, Johnny Marr, Blossoms are more have all contributed to a new book that aims to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Artist Pete McKee and Teenage Cancer Trust have co-produced the book that features 19 song lyrics performed on stage for the charity over the past 20 years. It includes handwritten lyrics from artists including Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Amy MacDonald, Suede and more.

The book will be released on 21st March and will retail at £25, with all profits going to support Teenage Cancer Trust. You can buy the book here.

The book also features lyrics from cancer survivor, and singer of Ishmael Ensemble, Holly Wellington, who was helped by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Her song ‘Empty Hands’ was written about her cancer experience and Wellington

also wrote the foreword to the book.

You can see some of the images from the book here:

Yungblud, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran are among the line-up for Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual gig series at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this month.

A host of acts, also including Don Broco, Madness, The Who and a line-up of comedy, will also play the iconic venue across a week in late March.

“I’m so excited to be playin’ the Albert Hall for such an incredible and important cause,” Yungblud said of his March 23 gig in a statement.

“It’s gonna be the most mental show the Albert Hall has seen in 150 years, if you think you disagree – come and find out for yourself, I dare ya!”

See the full schedule below.

MARCH 2022

21 – Don Broco

22 – An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

23 – Yungblud

24 – Madness

25 – The Who (acoustic)

26 – Liam Gallagher

27 – Ed Sheeran

The gigs will be the first Teenage Cancer Trust shows in three years, after the 2020 edition was due to fall on the first day of the UK’s very first COVID lockdown, and 2021’s edition also fell foul to continued pandemic restrictions.

Speaking of the series’ return, TCT Honorary Patron and gig mastermind Roger Daltrey said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.

“But we haven’t given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries.

“The Who will be back on stage this year at the Hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”