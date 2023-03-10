The Cure say North American tour tickets won’t be “transferable” to minimise “resale and keep prices at face value”

The Cure have said that tickets for their North American tour will not be “transferable”.

The band announced their North American tour yesterday (March 9), with a run that kicks off at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 10.

With ticket registration for the tour opening today (March 10), the band made the announcement about tickets not being transferable, with a view to minimise “resale and keep prices at face value”.

Advertisement

Sharing a statement on their social media, the band wrote: “If something comes up that prevents a fan from being able to use a ticket they have purchased, they will be able [to] resell it on a face value ticket exchange.”

The statement continued: “Unfortunately, despite our desire to protect our low ticket prices for fans, the states of NY, IL and CO make this very difficult – they actually have laws in place that protect scalpers! For shows in these states we urge fans to buy or sell tickets to one another on face value exchanges like twickets.live and cashortrade.org.”

The Cure’s tour includes stops in Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa and many more, before closing out at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida on July 1.

The band also have three consecutive dates at both LA’s Hollywood Bowl (May 23, 24, 25) and New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 20, 21, 22) with support across all dates from The Twilight Sad.

Verified fan registration is open now until Monday, March 13 at 10am EST and can be accessed here. Verified fan sale will then go live on Wednesday, March 15 at 10am CDT until Thursday, March 16, 10am CDT from here.

Advertisement

In an email to fans, Robert Smith vowed to keep ticket prices reasonable, writing: “THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR.”

The Cure have not toured the US since 2016, but performed at Pasadena Daydream Festival and Austin City Limits in 2019.

Smith has repeatedly teased The Cure’s new record to NME as a dark, “merciless, relentless” piece, inspired by a period of great loss and in a similar spirit to their 1989 gothic art-rock album ‘Disintegration’.