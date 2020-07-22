The Cure‘s Roger O’Donnell has spoken about the band’s long-awaited new album, saying that it’s “going to be an amazing record”.

Last summer, the band’s frontman Robert Smith told NME that they were looking to finish their “merciless” new album in 2019 – 11 years after its predecessor, ‘4:13 Dream’ — adding that it had the working title of ‘Live From The Moon’ and that it was one of three new Cure albums in the works.

Talking to Classic Pop magazine in a new interview, O’Donnell has now shared more of what to expect from the new record(s), and how he and Smith have felt the pressure after more than a decade without new music.

“Four years ago, I said to Robert, ‘We have to make one more record,” O’Donnell said. “It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record we’ve ever made, and then we can just walk away from it.’ He agreed. Listening to the demos, it is that record. I think everybody will be happy with it.”

He continued: “The problem is, it’s 12 years since the last album so it becomes precious. When you’ve got a back catalogue like The Cure, it’s a lot to live up to. Robert has said, ‘if The Cure say any more, it had better be important and it had better be fucking good’.

“It is, it’s going to be an amazing record. I just suggest a little patience.”

Speaking to NME backstage at the NME Awards 2020 in London earlier this year, where the band won Best Festival Headliner, Robert Smith said that “there are only really two [new albums],” calling the reported third new record “literally just an hour of noise”.

“I wouldn’t call it an album. The first one will definitely be out. We’re just wrapping it up now, it’s going to be mixed. Until it’s out, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out, more than anybody else – trust me.”