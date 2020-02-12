The Cure win Best Festival Headliner supported by CanO Water at NME Awards 2020

The Cure won Best Festival Headliner as supported by CanO Water at NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Emily Eavis, the band’s legendary frontman Robert Smith hugged Eavis and said: “Thank you very much. I dressed up for this it means a lot getting an award like this, winning a live award. Thank you very much to the NME for this. We had the most fun ever last year and I’m very happy to be the singer in The Cure right now. ”

This band, who were Sunday night headliners at Glastonbury 2019, played 35 festivals last summer over five different continents.

Smith also thanked his fans that turned up to see them last year and added: “I’d like to thank everyone who came to see us because without them we wouldn’t be here.”

The Cure beat fellow nominees Stormzy, The 1975, Lana Del Rey and Cardi B to the Best Festival Headliner prize.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

