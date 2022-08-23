The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell is working on his first film score

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell has confirmed he’s working on his first film score.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 22), the keyboardist said he had “just delivered the 27 cues for my first movie score.”

“Very exciting and will share the details when I can. What an experience,” he continued.

I just delivered the 27 cues for my first movie score.. Very exciting and will share the details when I can. What an experience… — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) August 22, 2022

“Please tell us more,” replied one fan, with O’Donnell revealing that he “can’t.”

It comes as The Cure have been working on two records, with the first hopefully being released before the band start their European and UK tour this October. “The first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year,” vocalist Robert Smith said at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Catching up with NME once again in May, Smith said ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ was “almost finished”.

“Essentially it’s a 12-track album. It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished,” he explained. “It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

Smith went on: “It’ll be worth the wait. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM’. A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while.”

As for the themes and character of the follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’, Smith told NME that the record “doesn’t have very much light on it”, and sounds “more like ‘Disintegration’ than ‘Head On The Door’.”

The Cure have also announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their ninth studio album ‘Wish’.

The remastered album will be released alongside 24 previously-unreleased tracks – including demos, instrumentals and rare 12″ mixes – as well as four songs that will be coming to CD and digital platforms for the first time. It’s due out October 7, while The Cure’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin on December 1 – you can see the full list of dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England