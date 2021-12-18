The Damned delay reunion shows with original line-up due to “uncertainty” surrounding COVID

The Damned have postponed their 2022 February UK tour due to “uncertainty” surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus – check out the new dates below.

The band’s original line-up were due to reunite for a one-off tour of the UK, which was meant to kick off February 2022. It’s now been postponed until the end of October.

Announcing the reschedule, the band said: “As a result of all the current uncertainty surrounding Covid, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the original Damned line-up shows to later in 2022″.

“All current tickets are valid for these shows and the support line-up will be as planned. We understand that this is disappointing news, but we have to consider putting these shows on in the most Damned-spirited and safest way possible. Right now, February just doesn’t feel like the right time to be able to do that”.

The Damned will now play:

OCTOBER 2022

28 – Eventim Apollo, London

29 – Eventim Apollo, London

NOVEMBER

03 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

04 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

05 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Drummer Rat Scabies and guitarist Brian James will be appearing on stage with the group for the first time in over 25 years. Lead singer Dave Vanian remains the only constant band member with guitarist Captain Sensible playing on and off with the group since 1979.

The tour will mark The Damned’s 45th anniversary and is set to focus on material from the group’s first two LPs – ‘Damned Damned Damned’ and ‘Music For Pleasure’ – both of which were released in 1977.

The spread of the Omicron variant has seen Supergrass, The Charlatans, Sam Fender, Paul Weller and Coldplay all scrap recent shows due to COVID while The Streets have pulled their entire 2022 tour.

However LCD Soundsystem have released a lengthy statement about why they’re not planning on cancelling their New York residency that’s currently underway despite a spike in COVID cases in the US state.