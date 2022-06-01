The Dandy Warhols, Curtis Harding, Jack River and more to play debut Wanderer Festival

The inaugural edition of the Wanderer Festival has been announced, with artists set to appear including US imports The Dandy Warhols and Curtis Harding, as well as local favourites like DMA’s, Winston Surfshirt, Jack River, Didirri and Confidence Man.

The three-day music and art festival will make its debut over the weekend of September 23-25, and will be held on a farm near Merimbula (Djiringanj land) along NSW’s Sapphire Coast.

A press release declares that Wanderer is “founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity”, with programmer Simon Daly (the same man behind the Lost Lands and Falls festivals) saying in a statement: “It’s about tearing down the barriers of the last few years and facilitating human connection and togetherness.

“We are thrilled to have secured this line up of extraordinary artists for our inaugural festival and feel very privileged to be part of an incredibly welcoming and creative community, in such a unique setting.”

The event will come as Harding’s only Australian show for 2022, while The Dandy Warhols are also due to tour with the Hoodoo Gurus in September. Other highlights of the Wanderer bill include The Teskey Brothers, Sarah Blasko, DZ Deathrays, Josh Pyke, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Isabella Manfredi, Body Type and Bakers Eddy.

More artists are due to be announced in the coming weeks – for now, you can find all the names shared in the first announcement below. Tickets go on sale here at 9am this Friday (June 3), and will be available in one-, two- and three-day tiers. Camping and glamping passes will also be offered.

In addition to its live music roster, Wanderer will also sport a sprawling arts program. As curator Ian Pidd said in his own statement: “We are really excited about the breadth of the program. People will come with a must-see list, but will undoubtedly leave with a new favourite act they’d previously never heard of.

“This is the unique power of live performance. It’s also been a privilege to work with the incredibly rich creative community of the Sapphire Coast, who play a significant part in the overall program.”

The first line-up announcement for the 2022 Wanderer Festival is:

Ziggy Alberts

DMA’s

The Teskey Brothers

The Dandy Warhols

Curtis Harding

Winston Surfshirt

Sarah Blasko

Jack River

DZ Deathrays

Confidence Man

Josh Pyke

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Pierce Brothers

Isabella Manfredi

Didirri

Cookin’ On 3 Burners

The Grogans

Maple Glider

Jess Ribeiro

Anactoria

Magic Machine

Benji & The Saltwater Sound System

Gabadu

B Wise

Grentperez

Pania

Body Type

Bakers Eddy

Djinama Yilaga

The Bega Valley Men’s Choir