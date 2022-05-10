The Darkness announce ‘Motorheart’ Australia and New Zealand tour

UK glam rockers The Darkness will return to Australia and New Zealand this October in support of their latest album, ‘Motorheart’.

The eight-date run will kick at Forum Melbourne on October 12. From there, The Darkness will play Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and Wellington, wrapping up the run at Auckland’s Powerstation on October 22. Full tour details can be found below.

🚨 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

We're finally coming back!

Sign up for our fan pre-sale before Tues 17th May

👉🏼 https://t.co/sAYwIcNExG Fan pre-sale begins: Fri 13th May, 11am local time.

General public tickets on-sale: Tues 17th May, 11am local time. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6Ef5gtBpxz — The Darkness (@thedarkness) May 9, 2022

The band last toured Australia in March of 2020, playing shows in Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before the remainder of the tour was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our last ill fated Antipodean excursion in 2020 was cruelly truncated. We’ve spent 2.5 years deflated. Our appetite for rock has largely gone unsated,” frontman Justin Hawkins commented in a statement announcing the band’s impending return.

“Well, for too long you have waited, to witness the atmosphere created, in the UK, Ireland, Canada and the Unite Stated, by us, rock’s most underrated,” he continued. “I am truly elated to announce that we shall return in October to deliver our solid gold plated ROCK – see you there!”

An early bird pre-sale starts this Friday (May 13) at 11am AEST – you can sign up here. General sale tickets will be available here from 11am AEST on Tuesday May 17.

Released in November 2021, ‘Motorheart’ marked the seventh studio album for The Darkeness. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Easter Is Cancelled’, ‘Motorheart’ featured the singles ‘Jussy’s Girl’, ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’’ and the album’s title track.

The Darkness’ ‘Motorheart’ Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, Forum

Friday 14 – Perth, Astor

Saturday 15 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Sunday 16 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tuesday 18 – Canberra, Kambri

Wednesday 19 – Brisbane, Tivoli

Friday 21 – Wellington, Hunter Lounge

Saturday 22 – Auckland, Powerstation