The Darkness announce new feature-length documentary ‘Welcome To The Darkness’

The Darkness are set to become the subject of a feature-length documentary, Welcome To the Darkness.

The film will arrive in cinemas for one night only on November 9 and will then be available on Blu-Ray and digital download from December 4.

Per a press release, the new documentary follows the band as they try to resurrect their career and get back to the fame they had attained in the early 2000s, having split up in 2006 and reformed in 2011.

Directed by Simon Emmett, Welcome To The Darkness offers unprecedented access to the band’s lives at this period, as well as unseen archive footage, and intimate interviews filmed over six years,

The press release describes the documentary as “a unique account of a band of brothers who are still haunted by the demons that ripped them apart. A band who can defiantly laugh in the face of adversities in their ultimate quest for happiness and redemption.”

Check out a first-look clip of the documentary below:

The documentary arrives amid news of a 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s landmark 2003 album ‘Permission To Land’, which features their best-known single ‘ I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

The band are also set to tour the UK and Europe in celebration of its milestone birthday, playing the album in full on every date as well as other hits from the rest of their discography.

You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

NOVEMBER

07 – Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast

08 – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

09 – Germany, Cologne Essigfabrik

11 – Germany, Munich, Technikum

13 – Italy, Rome Orion

14 – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

15 – Italy, Modena, Vox

17 – Switzerland, Prattlen, Z7

18 – Luxembourg Den Atelier

20 – Switzerland, Bern Muhle Hunziken

22 – Belguim, Brussels, AB

23 – France, Paris, La Cigale

24 – Holland, Amsterdam Melkweg Max

DECEMBER

2 – Belfast, Telegraph Building

3 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9 – London, Roundhouse

11 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 – Bristol, Beacon

15 – Nottingham, Rock City

16 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall