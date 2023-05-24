The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins says John Frusciante is “overrated”

The Darkness‘ Justin Hawkins has shared that he “gets nothing” from Red Hot Chili Pepper‘s guitarist John Frusciante, on his podcast.

The frontman’s comments came from a recent episode of “How NOT to Write a Song,” his podcast in which he and his guest Pat Finnerty (of the YouTube series What Makes This Song Stink) discussed Frusciante and his guitar playing.

“My issue with Red Hot Chili Peppers is that I get nothing from John Frusciante’s guitar playing. I feel like if we can call [Dire Straits’] Mark Knopfler an underrated player, I would describe John Frusciante as an overrated player. In fact, I have done that more than once,” shared Hawkins.

He added: “Maybe it’s like that thing where you become a super-accomplished painter and start doing some naive child-like daubings, and that’s your phase. I think that might have been one of the things he was exploring, but it doesn’t stop it from being shit.”

Hawkins also acknowledged that the first thing Red Hot Chilli Peppers fans say is that he is “jealous” of Frusciante’s success. “It’s always like, ‘You’re jealous because he sold more records than you have.’ And it’s like, well, Mark Knopfler has sold a lot more, more, more records than me, and I’m not jealous of him. I love his guitar playing. So that argument doesn’t really hold any water,” he said.

What did receive a compliment from him was Frusciante’s tone and his collection of “old, old, old” Fender Stratocasters.

In other news, The Darkness are set to open for Guns ‘N Roses at their BST Hyde Park show. The band is also set to embark on a European tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Permission To Land’.

They have announced 13 European shows ahead of a global tour that’s to be revealed in the coming months.