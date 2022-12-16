The Dead Love will disband after a final show and mini-EP

Sydney punk group The Dead Love have announced that they will disband after a final show in January 2023.

The Dead Love bassist Clint Ossington took to the band’s Instagram page to announce the news on Wednesday (December 14). Ossington – who forms one third of The Dead Love alongside Miles Cochrane and frontman Stevie Knight – described the announcement as a “eulogy” that’s “been a hard one to write”. Ossington recounted the band’s history from its inception in 2010 to its three-album discography, before announcing “the very tough decision to lay TDL to rest.”

He continued: “For over 12 years TDL has been unbreakable, releasing 3 albums an EP, a bunch of other singles, videos, live performances, countless tours with so many great bands and legends met along the way and in places we only ever dreamt we’d be playing all over the world”. Ossington went on to cite shifts in the band’s “focuses both creatively and in life” as the reason for The Dead Love’s disbandment, and thanked the fans, friends and family who have “shown us any kind of support along the way.”

Ossington continued his statement in a separate comment on the Instagram post, wherein he recalled the band’s journey from “hating each other to hugging it out and supporting each other”. The bassist wrote that despite The Dead Love being “near ignored by many parts of the Australian music industry”, the band “succeeded in being a success, because we measure that by the experiences we’ve had”. Read the full statement below.

Ossington accompanied the post with the announcement of a new The Dead Love “mini EP” titled ‘Treading Water’. The project will feature two tracks which the band weren’t planning on releasing, and will serve “as a thanks to our friends, families and fans for the years of support”. A release date for ‘Treading Water’ is yet to be confirmed.

The Dead Love’s final show as a band will take place at the Oxford Art Factory on January 21, 2023. Ossington said the performance will include tracks from the band’s “back catalogue”, including their 2016 album ‘So Whatever’ and more. Find tickets to The Dead Love’s final Sydney show here.

The band’s last album, ‘The Extinction of Unicorns’, arrived in 2019. Since then, The Dead Love have released a handful of standalone singles including last year’s ‘If You Say So’ and 2020’s ‘Small Talk’ and ‘My Friends’, the last of which was accompanied by a music video featuring fellow bands DZ Deathrays, Hands Like Houses and The Lazy Susans, among others.

This year, The Dead Love released the single ‘Bones’, and supported RedHook on their ‘Bring Ya Mates’ tour throughout January and February.