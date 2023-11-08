The Dove Shack rapper C-Knight dies after being taken off life support

The Dove Shack rapper C-Knight has died at the age of 52 after being taken off life support following a stroke and cardiac arrest.

C-Knight, real name Arnez Blout, died yesterday (November 7th) after the decision was made to take him off life support following the results of an MRI scan.

The G-funk rapper’s father told TMZ that he was hospitalised in mid-October after his blood sugar was at a “scary level” due to his diabetes.

While receiving dialysis in the hospital, Blout suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest. He’d been hospitalised ever since.

A family member confirmed the news of C-Knight’s death to TMZ after he was left in an unresponsive state from the stroke and cardiac arrest.

Blout was a founding member of the Long Beach, California-based hip-hop trio The Dove Shack along with rappers Bo-Roc and 2Scoops.

The Dove Shack are synonymous with the West Coast G-funk movement of the ’90s and are best known for their 1995 hit ‘Summertime In The LBC’.

Bo-Roc had commented on C-Knight’s health problems in a social media post last month, saying that he was praying for “one of my closest friends in the world”.

The rapper has since posted to Instagram, writing that his bandmate’s death is a “nightmare”.

“This is like fucking nightmare I swear this shit hurt different and I don’t want to talk about shit to nobody so please just let me be and pray for us… On my soul I love you bro and I already don’t know what the fuck to do wit u being gone…,” he wrote.

The Dove Shack released two albums, 1995’s ‘This Is The Shack’ and 2006’s ‘Reality Has Got Me Tied Up’. They split initially in 2006 and have since had sporadic reunions.

C-Knight released his only album as a solo artist, ‘Knight Time’, in 2001.

Fans have paid tribute to the late star – see below.

Damn, rip to LBC legend, Dove Shack C Knight. Summertime in the LBC is a classic! #ripcknight @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/2yEbkpSEJz — Charley Peppers (@CharleyPeppers) November 8, 2023

Summertime in the LBC.. a classic. RIP 🙏🏼 — 𝐍𝐊𝐒 ♎️ (@ninaxkaye) November 8, 2023