The Dreggs to headline flood relief benefit show in Brisbane tomorrow night

Sunshine Coast folk duo The Dreggs will headline a benefit concert for flood relief at Brisbane venue The Zoo tomorrow night (March 4).

Dubbed Float On, the gig will also feature acoustic performances from Young Lions, Peach Fur, Brixton Alley, Mozza, Bad Neighbour’s Cooper Riley and The Dandys. Entry will be at the door by donation with a $5 minimum; all proceeds will be donated to GIVIT, who are assisting regions in Queensland and NSW impacted by flooding.

The venue, event organisers and artists are donating their services, and a portion of profits from every Young Henry’s schooner and the venue’s Zoopreme Pizzeria pizza sold will be donated to GIVIT. There will also be a raffle drawn on the night, with prizes donated by the likes of Ball Park Music, The Jungle Giants, Bugs and Hope D.

Severe flooding began over a week ago in South East Queensland and parts of coastal New South Wales, forcing evacuations, the inundation of thousands of homes, and the deaths of at least 10 people.

Earlier this week, a fundraiser was launched for producer Dan Field, whose Brisbane studio space with others (including rapper Nerve) was flooded by “[five feet] of deluge and sewage water” with only a “fraction” of the space’s contents able to be recovered. You can contribute to that here.

Another fundraiser was also set up for producer Jono Ma, a member of psychedelic trio Jagwar Ma. His house and home studio in Byron Bay was flooded, with a GoFundMe launched by producer Chris Emerson (What So Not) and Lucy Washington. Contribute to that here.