The Dreggs unveil new single ‘Keepsake’, announce accompanying tour

The Dreggs have enjoyed a steady year, and now they’re hoping to capitalise on that with an Australian tour for the end of the year.

The ‘Keepsake’ tour takes its name from the band’s new single, which is also out today (October 28).

Of the new single, the band said in a press statement, “[It’s] a track touching on the beauty of vulnerability and the importance of allowing people into our lives, regardless of whether they bring us pain or joy.

“The act of wearing someone’s heart ‘like a keepsake’ is playing on the idea of wearing a sentimental object, such as a pocket watch or a pendant from a loved one.”

‘Keepsake’ is the Sunshine Coast duo’s fifth single of the year, following ‘Postcards’, ‘Simple Question’, ‘Call Me Home’ and ‘A Song To Be Named’.

Interspersed with their dates supporting Kim Churchill on his forthcoming tour, The Dreggs will be playing shows in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia – pending the ease of border restrictions.

The Dreggs’ 2020 ‘Keepsake’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

7 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore

8 – Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff

27 – The Zoo, Brisbane



DECEMBER

4 – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

6 – Miami Marketta, Miami

10 – The Factory Theatre, Sydney

12 – The Jive Bar, Adelaide

18 – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay