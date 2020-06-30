The Drones announce reissue of debut album ‘Here Come the Lies’

The Drones have announced a vinyl reissue of their debut album, ‘Here Come the Lies’, set to arrive in August via Bang!.

The first album from Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin’s pre-Tropical Fuck Storm group was originally released on local label Spooky in 2002. The 12-track release featured a mix of original songs including favourite ‘Six Ways to Sunday’ along with covers of songs by Leadbelly, Chuck Berry, The Cramps and Blind Willie Johnson.

The Drones would go on to release their breakout second album, ‘Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By’, three years later in 2005. The band have been on a hiatus since 2016, following the release of their sixth studio album ‘Feelin Kinda Free’.

The deluxe gatefold double-LP reissue of ‘Here Come the Lies’ is limited to 500 copies, and available for pre-order now via UK record store Norman Records.

Earlier this year, The Drones shared several archival live albums to their Bandcamp page, collating various eras of the band’s existence.

Meanwhile, Tropical Fuck Storm have shared two new singles this year – ‘Suburbiopia’ and a cover of The Saints’ 1977 track ‘This Perfect Day’ featuring Amyl and the Sniffers vocalist Amy Taylor. Their last album was 2019’s ‘Braindrops’.