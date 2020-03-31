The Drones release new live album, ‘LIVE Vol. 2’

Legendary Australian rock outfit The Drones have released their second live album titled ‘LIVE Vol. 2’. Listen to it below.

The recording is taken from one of two shows the band held at Melbourne’s iconic Spanish Club in March 2006. According to the description on their Bandcamp, The Drones had just returned home from an exhausting six-month tour in Europe, but were raring to play for their raucous home crowd.

Check out ‘LIVE Vol. 2’ here:

<a href="http://thedrones.bandcamp.com/album/live-vol-2-spanish-club-melbourne-march-4th-2006">LIVE Vol. 2, Spanish Club Melbourne March 4th 2006 by The Drones</a>

“We lived in Kreuzburg in Berlin by the Spree and played shows all over the joint until our wheels fell off,” one of the band members wrote. “Then we went back to Melbourne and played two nights at the old Spanish Club on Johnson Street in Fitzroy.”

“I remember we were all still jet-lagged. This is just before ‘Gala Mill’ was released so we weren’t playing much of it yet even though we’re [sic] recorded it a year earlier. We had some record company dramas at the time. Anyway, that didn’t stop us enjoying those two lovely autumn nights blasting the crap out of everybody’s weekend. If it was a weekend, I can’t remember. Turn it up.”

The new live album follows The Drones’ first collection of archival recordings released last month. At the time of recording ‘LIVE Vol. 2′, the band’s lineup consisted of Gareth Liddiard, Fiona Kitschin, Rui Pereira and Mike Noga.

Liddiard and Kitschin later went on to form a new band Tropical Fuck Storm, putting The Drones on an indefinite hiatus. The Drones’ last album, ‘Feelin Kinda Free’, was released in 2016.