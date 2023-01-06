The Drop Festival organiser addresses ticketholders still waiting for 2020 event refunds

An organiser of The Drop Festival says it still intends to pay ticketholders waiting for refunds to four events cancelled in 2020.

The Drop cancelled its festival stops in Manly, Coolangatta, Torquay and Busselton that year due to federal government COVID-19 recommendations that all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more be cancelled on March 13, 2020. It had booked a line-up including Boy and Bear, The Presets, Ball Park Music, Allday and DZ Deathrays.

In the succeeding months, ticketholders regularly took to the festival’s social media pages asking for updates on refunds, leading The Drop to issue a statement in August 2020 asking punters for their patience and saying it was unable to provide refunds until its insurance claims were resolved.

Advertisement

Today (January 5) – nearly three years after the events were cancelled – triple j Hack reported on frustrated ticketholders who are still owed refunds from 2020. It comes following a March 2022 Hack report where managing director Ken O’Brien said ticketholders would be refunded by the end of the year.

In today’s story, O’Brien says The Drop still intends to make good on those refunds and has “been trying to raise money for two years now” to try and “remedy the refund situation”.

O’Brien says The Drop is aiming to raise capital from investors so it can refund tickets from 2020 and put on new events this year. “We’re hoping that the 2023 music festival market allows us, because people aren’t cancelling things every five minutes, to create an environment that people will invest [in],” O’Brien is quoted as saying.

Until The Drop raises those funds, O’Brien says, “there’s nothing more we can do. No one’s run away with the cash.”

Some would-be Drop attendees who are waiting for refunds have responded skeptically to O’Brien’s latest comments in a public Facebook group, started in 2021, called “The Drop Festival still has my money”.

“Saying they need to raise funds? What happened to all the money we paid them in the first place,” one wrote. “Just give the money back. I think a class action may be needed on the one!” said another.

Advertisement

In Hack’s March report, O’Brien said The Drop’s insurers denied the festival’s cancellation insurance policy, saddling organisers with almost $1million worth of costs from the Manly event, which was axed the day before it was supposed to take place.

In August, The Drop announced two events for October 2022 in Bondi Beach and Coffs Harbour, with Tones and I, Dune Rats, Cub Sport and more on the line-up. Punters holding tickets to the four cancelled 2020 events had been given the option of rolling their tickets over to these events.

However, today’s Hack report says those Bondi Beach and Coffs Harbour events didn’t take place in October. On September 16, the independent Instagram account thatfestivalsite, which posts updates on festivals in Australia and New Zealand, said that the events had been cancelled.

Only Manly ticketholders were offered direct refunds – some of which reportedly have yet to reach punters, Hack reported.

In that same August announcement, The Drop announced dates for 2023 events to run across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and WA. The first of this batch of events was said to be taking place in Coolangatta over the upcoming weekend of January 21-22.

The Drop’s official social media pages have not been updated since August 2022. Its official website has also been deactivated, with O’Brien telling Hack: “Everything that’s happened, there’s no point having a website there.”

Follow NME for more Australia music festival news