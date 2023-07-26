NewsMusic News

The Eighty-Six announces full programming for Melbourne debut

The festival is centered around three massive events that will see over 200 artists perform

By Surej Singh
Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos
Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos. Credits: Press

The Eighty-Six, a new community festival in Melbourne, has announced its full programming ahead of its debut in October. Set to take place between October 23 and October 31, The Eighty-Six will be held across venues, theatres, record stores, bars, restaurants and more live music venues along the 86 tram route in Preston and Northcote.

The Eighty-Six will revolve around three major events: Super Saturday, Independent Music Exchange and 1800 Street Party. Super Saturday (October 28) serves as the festival’s centrepiece, with a full day’s worth of free programming, including over 200 performances from over 40 curators across 40 venues and an indie record label expo.

Independent Music Exchange will be a celebration of the independent record labels that are crucial in promoting and exporting homegrown favourites. Labels involved include Domino, KGLW [King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard], Poison City, Chapter Music, Butter Sessions, Efficient Space and more.

The 1800 Street Party will see cult pasta crew 1800 Lasagne curate a food, music, beverage and dog bonanza. An assortment of artists will perform alongside local food and beverage traders, where dogs are more than welcome.

The Eighty-Six Festival runs 23 – 31 October 2023. Super Saturday takes place on Saturday 28 October. For more information, and full program, visit The Eighty-Six’s official website for details.

Previously announced artists who will perform at The Eighty-Six Festival this October include Unknown T, Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos, Bez, Theo Parrish and more.

The Eighty-Six founder and artistic director Woody McDonald said of the festival in May via a press statement: “The Eighty-Six is designed to create ideal conditions for music to thrive and be valued – today’s announcement focused on internationals, this is a taste of what is to come. We are excited to share the full program, including a truly epic celebration of our local music ecosystem.”

