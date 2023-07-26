The Eighty-Six announces full programming for Melbourne debut

In partnership with The Eighty-Six

The Eighty-Six, a new community festival in Melbourne, has announced its full programming ahead of its debut in October. Set to take place between October 23 and October 31, The Eighty-Six will be held across venues, theatres, record stores, bars, restaurants and more live music venues along the 86 tram route in Preston and Northcote.

The Eighty-Six will revolve around three major events: Super Saturday, Independent Music Exchange and 1800 Street Party. Super Saturday (October 28) serves as the festival’s centrepiece, with a full day’s worth of free programming, including over 200 performances from over 40 curators across 40 venues and an indie record label expo.

Independent Music Exchange will be a celebration of the independent record labels that are crucial in promoting and exporting homegrown favourites. Labels involved include Domino, KGLW [King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard], Poison City, Chapter Music, Butter Sessions, Efficient Space and more.

The 1800 Street Party will see cult pasta crew 1800 Lasagne curate a food, music, beverage and dog bonanza. An assortment of artists will perform alongside local food and beverage traders, where dogs are more than welcome.

The Eighty-Six Festival runs 23 – 31 October 2023. Super Saturday takes place on Saturday 28 October. For more information, and full program, visit The Eighty-Six’s official website for details.

Previously announced artists who will perform at The Eighty-Six Festival this October include Unknown T, Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos, Bez, Theo Parrish and more.

The Eighty-Six founder and artistic director Woody McDonald said of the festival in May via a press statement: “The Eighty-Six is designed to create ideal conditions for music to thrive and be valued – today’s announcement focused on internationals, this is a taste of what is to come. We are excited to share the full program, including a truly epic celebration of our local music ecosystem.”