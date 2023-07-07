The Eighty-Six: Unknown T, Dennis Bovell and more added to line-up

In partnership with The Eighty-Six

The Eighty-Six, a new community festival in Melbourne, has announced its expanded line-up ahead of its debut this October. Set to take place between October 23 and October 31, The Eighty-Six will be held across venues, theatres, record stores, bars, restaurants and more live music venues along the 86 tram route in Preston and Northcote.

In The Eighty-Six’s initial line-up announcement in May, the festival announced shows by Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos, Built To Spill, Makaya McCraven, How Long Gone Live and Connie Constance.

Newly announced acts include UK drill rapper Unknown T, veteran Detroit DJ Theo Parrish, Bez, Dennis Bovell, Ros Bandt & Ariel Kalma and a tribute to Graeme Thomas from the Preston Records Revue.

More acts are expected to be announced this July to round out the festivals’ line-up. Also announced were additional shows by Otoboke Beaver and Los Bitchos. Otoboke Beaver’s new show will take place on October 24, while their original sold-out show takes place on October 25. They will be joined by Gut Health for both shows, which will take place at the Thornbury Theatre.

Los Bitchos’ October 25 show at Shotkickers has now been sold out, and will be performing an additional show on October 25 at the Thornbury Theatre with Bananagun, Cool Sounds and redlab.

Find out more and get tickets to The Eighty-Six here.

The current line-up for The Eighty-Six is:

The Eighty-Six founder and artistic director Woody McDonald said of the festival in May via a press statement: “The Eighty-Six is designed to create ideal conditions for music to thrive and be valued – today’s announcement focused on internationals, this is a taste of what is to come. We are excited to share the full program, including a truly epic celebration of our local music ecosystem.”