The Exploited announce Australasian tour dates for November 2023

The Exploited have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand, locking down a run of 12 shows – nine in the former country and three in the latter – over the course of two weeks this November.

The iconic Scottish punks will kick things off in Geelong on Thursday November 9, followed by shows in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth over the remainder of that week. Then, from the following Wednesday (November 15), they’ll play back-to-back shows in Coolangatta, Brisbane, Avalon Beach, Sydney and Newcastle. To wrap it all up, they’ll head to New Zealand for gigs in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

Tickets for all 12 of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

The run comes in belated celebration of The Exploited’s 40th anniversary – which the band celebrated in 2019 – after a planned tour in 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially scheduled for that March, the band long swore they’d be able to make the tour work; responding to reports of other acts cancelling their tours, frontman Wattie Buchan said at the time: “Fuck coronavirus! I have had 5 heart attacks a quad heart bypass and a heart pacemaker fitted. Cancel gigs for a virus? We ain’t fucking Green Day piss – we are the real deal. No danger will we be cancelling our upcoming gigs [sic].”

Despite that statement being made on March 12 – a day before the band were scheduled to perform the first show of their tour – the run was indeed cancelled. The Exploited last toured Down Under in 2015, eight years after their Australasian debut in 2007.

Though the band still tour regularly, The Exploited’s last new music came 20 years ago. Their most recent effort was ‘Fuck The System’ – their eighth studio album – released in February of 2003.

The Exploited’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 9 – Djilang/Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 11 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov

Sunday 12 – Boorloo/Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Wednesday 15 – Bundjalung/Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel

Thursday 16 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 17 – Kuring-gai/Avalon Beach, Avalon RSL

Saturday 18 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 19 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, The Gal

Wednesday 22 – Ōtautahi/Christchurch, 12 Bar

Thursday 23 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Friday 24 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Whammy Bar