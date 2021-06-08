The extended program for Leaps and Bounds 2021 has been unveiled

The annual Leaps and Bounds festival is set to make its return to Victoria’s Yarra region in July, this year in the form of an extended program dubbed Leaps and Bounds + Beyond.

Running alongside the Gertrude Street Projection Festival (itself spanning Wednesday July 21 through Sunday 25), Leaps and Bounds + Beyond will run for ten consecutive days and nights, launching on Friday July 16 and wrapping up on Sunday 25.

Watch a preview for the 2021 Leaps and Bounds program below:

In addition to events focussed on local community efforts, cultural institutions, art installations and family entertainment, the Leaps and Bounds + Beyond program will feature a sprawling lineup of live music, including a nostalgia-centric Punters Club Reunion Gig headlined by Angie Hart (Frente), Bodyjar, Dallas Crane and The Meanies.

There are over 50 live music events locked in for this year’s festivities, with over 25 venues due to host them. Some of the events will be free to attend, with tickets for all others available from next Tuesday (June 15) via the festival’s website. See the full program here.

A highlight of the program is the FesTAVARES festival, taking place at the newly minted Tavares Lane in Collingwood and planned to feature “the music, food and culture of Australians of African descent”.

Other highlights include the Record Store Day Vinyl Party, for which 18 local record stores will host their own lineups of genre-diverse artists, and the ‘Live at Charcoal Lane’ series, which will showcase “intimate performances by some of our most exciting and celebrated Indigenous acts, established and emerging, up close and personal in a ‘dinner and show’ format”.

There will also be an Industry Day, hosted in partnership with Music Victoria, offering budding musicians and industry professionals a chance to go hands-on with panels, Q&As and networking activities.