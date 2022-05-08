The Faim announce first Australian tour in three years

The Faim have announced a nine-date national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘Talk Talk’.

Kicking off with two back-to-back shows in their stomping grounds of Mooro/Perth – an all-ages gig at Vision Studios on Friday July 15, then an 18+ one at Jack Rabbit Slims the following night (July 16) – the band will take to stages in Meeanjin/Brisbane, Mulubinba/Newcastle, Eora/Sydney, Woolyungah/Wollongong, Ngambri/Canberra and Naarm/Melbourne throughout the rest of July, wrapping up in Kaurna/Adelaide on Sunday July 31.

It’ll be the pop-rock outfit’s first shows on local ground in exactly three years, having last played Down Under in July 2019. Tickets for all nine dates of the ‘Talk Talk’ tour are on sale now from The Faim’s website.

In a press statement, bassist/keyboardist Stephen Beerkens said: “We are so excited to finally be on the road in Australia after three very long years! It’s always incredible to get to play some of our favourite venues in our home country and see so many familiar faces that have supported us since the start.

“We can’t wait to play songs from our new album ‘Talk Talk’ live – and, of course, the [tracks from debut album ‘State Of Mind’] we’ve never played before in Australia! Hope to see you there!!”

‘Talk Talk’ is set to be released a week before the tour begins, hitting shelves on July 8 via BMG. The Faim have shared four singles from it thus far: ‘Ease My Mind’ last November, ‘The Hills’ back in January, then ‘ERA’ and ‘The Alchemist’ in April.

The Faim’s ‘Talk Talk’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 15 – Mooro/Perth, Vision Studios

Saturday 16 – Mooro/Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

Thursday 21 – Meeanjin/Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 22 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel

Saturday 23 – Eora/Sydney, The Lansdowne

Sunday 24 – Woolyungah/Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 29 – Ngambri/Canberra, Transit Bar

Saturday 30 – Naarm/Melbourne, Evelyn Hotel

Sunday 31 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Enigma Bar