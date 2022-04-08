The Faim look to the future on triumphant new single ‘ERA’

Perth pop-rockers The Faim have shared a shimmery new single titled ‘ERA’, building on the upbeat, synth-forward slant of their recent material.

Though it’s the third single to be shared from the band’s forthcoming second album, it celebrates the start of their new era, set to be properly unveiled in the coming months.

It’s about “closing one chapter of your life and beginning the next”, according to bassist/keyboardist Stephen Beerkens, who explained in statement that ‘ERA’ was written to commemorate The Faim’s journey thus far.

He continued: “Reminiscent of our own journeys up until this point, the song touches on the trials and tribulations we face every day and the aspects in our lives we’re grateful for.”

Have a listen to ‘ERA’ below:

The Faim’s second album is yet to be formally announced, though the band have released two other singles from it – ‘Ease My Mind’, which landed last November, and ‘The Hills’, which dropped back in January. The band have confirmed that the album is set to be released later in 2022, following up 2019’s ‘State Of Mind’.

The new album’s arrival will follow a headline tour across Europe and the UK. In addition to the 18-date tour will be appearances at festivals like Rock in Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, Download at Donnington Park, Leicestershire and Rock Werchter in Belgium.