The Faim reckon with uncertainty on soaring new single ‘Ease My Mind’

Perth-native pop-rockers The Faim have shared an anthemic new single titled ‘Ease My Mind’, marking their new material in over two years.

Produced and mixed remotely by LA-based collaborator Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly), the song shines with energised percussion, ultra-bright guitars and warm, honeyed vocal runs evoking the likes of Foo Fighters and Muse.

It arrives alongside a retro-tinted video directed by Drew Kendell, which shows the band performing ‘Ease My Mind’ in a variety of disparate settings and aesthetics. Check that out below:

In a press release, bassist, keyboardist and songwriter Stephen Beerkens explained that ‘Ease My Mind’ was written during a particularly turbulent chunk of 2020. “Unable to do the things that meant the most to me,” he said, “I found myself dealing with stress and emotions I’d never experienced.

“During this time, I was constantly looking for someone or something to lean on and wrote ‘Ease My Mind’ about processing and dealing with these emotions.”

Landing yesterday (November 19) via BMG, the new song comes as The Faim’s first release since September of 2019, when the band dropped their debut album, ‘State Of Mind’.

Though a full-length follow-up is yet to be announced, fans can rest easy knowing more new music is coming. As Beerkens continued in his statement: “Our hearts and souls are on our sleeves 100 per cent of the time. The goal is to play music we love for our entire career.”