The Faim share breezy new single ‘The Alchemist’, detail second album

The Faim have shared a summery new single titled ‘The Alchemist’, dropping it alongside the news of their long-awaited second album.

Produced by the Grammy-nominated Matthew Pauling (Palaye Royale, 5 Seconds Of Summer, State Champs), it’s a much more subdued and laidback track for the Perth pop-rockers, whose recent material has skewed towards soaring and explosive stadium-rock. Evocative of acts like Milky Chance and Vance Joy, it shimmers with clean, strummed guitars, angelic vocal harmonies and subtle, yet striking percussion.

Have a listen to ‘The Alchemist’ below:

In a press release, bassist/keyboardist Stephen Beerkens explained that ‘The Alchemist’ is about “that one person who unexpectedly enters your life and changes everything for the better. They are the one who picks you up when you’re down, and sees the good in you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

It’s the fourth song to be released from their second album – announced today (April 29) with the title ‘Talk Talk’ – following ‘Ease My Mind’ last November, ‘The Hills’ back in January, and ‘ERA’ earlier this month. The album itself will be out on July 8 via BMG, with pre-orders available now from The Faim’s webstore. Check out the cover art and tracklisting below:

1. Madly, Badly, Fixed

2. The Hills

3. You (And My Addiction)

4. The Alchemist

5. Life In A Cinema

6. Faith In Me

7. Ease My Mind

8. Me Because Of You

9. Flowers

10. Jealous Love

11. ERA