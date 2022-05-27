The Faim tap into ‘80s synthpop on bold new single ‘Me Because Of You’

The Faim have shared a fifth preview for their upcoming second album, ‘Talk Talk’, this time in the form of a belting synthpop jam titled ‘Me Because Of You’.

According to bassist/keyboardist Stephen Beerkens, the new song explores the themes of “embracing change and letting go of a past version of yourself”, with the lyrics acknowledging “the huge impact someone else can have on the process”.

Those themes of personal evolution were reflected in song’s genesis, not just in its stylistic detour – opening the band’s sonic palette to include colourful, ‘80s-channeling synths and glittering atmospherics – but in the fact that it marks the first Faim song produced entirely by the band themselves – a “huge milestone for us”, as Beerkens put it.

A music video for ‘Me Because Of You’ – helmed by the Manchester, UK-based crew Sitcom Soldiers – is due to premiere at 1am AEST tomorrow morning (May 28). In the meantime, you can listen to the track below:

Last November saw The Faim end a drought of new music that lasted more than two years, sharing their anthemic comeback single ‘Ease My Mind’. They’ve since released a further three songs from ‘Talk Talk’, first with ‘The Hills’ back in January, then ‘ERA’ and ‘The Alchemist’ in April. The album itself is due out on July 8 via BMG.

A week after its release, The Faim will embark on a nine-date national tour in support of ‘Talk Talk’. It’ll kick off with back-to-back shows in their stomping grounds of Mooro/Perth: an all-ages gig at Vision Studios on Friday July 15, then an 18+ one at Jack Rabbit Slims the following night (July 16).

From there, the band will take to stages in Meeanjin/Brisbane, Mulubinba/Newcastle, Eora/Sydney, Woolyungah/Wollongong, Ngambri/Canberra and Naarm/Melbourne, before wrapping up in Kaurna/Adelaide on Sunday July 31. It’ll be their first shows on local soil in exactly three years, having last played Down Under in July 2019. Tickets for all shows are on sale now from The Faim’s website.