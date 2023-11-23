The first names of the Reading & Leeds 2024 line-up are incoming

The first names for next year’s Reading & Leeds line-up are set to be announced tonight (November 23).

It has been confirmed that they will be revealed on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show from 6pm GMT.

Among the acts rumoured to perform are Blink-182 with fans recently speculating that they will headline the festivals over the weekend of August 23-25 in 2024.

They are scheduled to perform at Belfast’s SSE Arena on August 26, followed by Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27 and the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on two nights, August 29 and 30.

They currently don’t have any other gigs planned for that month, suggesting a return to R&L could be on the cards.

We’ve got something for you… tune into BBC Radio 1 from 6pm TONIGHT for the exclusive 👀 Posted by Reading and Leeds Festival on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Blink-182 last headlined Reading & Leeds back in 2014 alongside Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Queens Of The Stone Age. They also topped the bill in 2010, and appeared on the line-up in 1997, 2000 and 2003.

Fred Again.. has also teased that he may well be performing at the festivals on his Instagram Story.

He wrote: “The only UK festivals I am playing next year is the first festival I ever went to.”

Speaking to NME over the summer, Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn said of next year’s acts: “We have one of the headliners confirmed, and have had them confirmed for a little while actually.

He added: “They’ve headlined in the past so we know their strength with it and we’re pleased with that.”

Benn went on to tease some potential “stage changes” at both sites, adding: “We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes. There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

This year’s event was headlined by The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons