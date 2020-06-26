GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

The Flaming Lips detail new album ‘American Head’, share new single ‘My Religion Is You’

Kacey Musgraves features on three songs

By Josh Martin
The Flaming Lips
Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne performs with the band last year in Louisville. Photo credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The Flaming Lips have officially announced a new album, entitled ‘American Head’.

The psych legends have also shared a new single from the forthcoming album, ‘My Religion Is You’. A music video sees frontman Wayne Coyne clutching giant roses next to a prairie bonfire – watch it below:

Advertisement

Guitarist Steven Drozd revealed the band were working on a new album in a podcast interview in March, letting slip it would be called ‘American Head’.

The 13-track album will feature the previously released single ‘Flowers of Neptune 6′, which includes backing vocals from Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves is also set to appear on two other album tracks, ‘Watching the Lightbugs Glow’ and ‘God and the Policeman’.

‘American Head’ is set for release on September 11, with a number of coloured vinyl and t-shirt packs available to pre-order from the band’s site now.

Pre-orders will receive instant digital downloads of the two singles, as well as new songs ‘Dinosaurs on the Mountain’, ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’ and ‘Mother Please Don’t Be Sad’. These are not available to stream until the album’s release.

Last month, The Flaming Lips performed their 1999 song ‘Race for the Prize’ on a remotely-filmed episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from inside their signature giant bubbles. The band have since started selling t-shirts with a cartoon depicting the occasion, comparing their 2019 shows to their 2020 shows, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

‘American Head’ is the band’s second album of 2020, following their collaborative album with Deap Valley, ‘Deap Lips’. Their last record as Flaming Lips was 2019’s ‘King’s Mouth’.

The tracklist of Flaming Lips’ ‘American Head’ is:

1. ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’
2. ‘Watching the Lightbugs Glow’
3. ‘Flowers Of Neptune 6’
4. ‘Dinosaurs On The Mountain’
5. ‘At The Movies On Quaaludes’
6. ‘Mother I’ve Taken LSD’
7. ‘Brother Eye’
8. ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’
9. ‘Mother Please Don’t Be Sad’
10. ‘When We Die When We’re High’
11. ‘Assassins of Youth’
12. ‘God and the Policeman’ (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)
13. ‘My Religion Is You’

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.