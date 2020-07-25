The Flaming Lips drop blazing new single ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’

The Flaming Lips have dropped their new single ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, taken from their forthcoming album ‘American Head’.

In addition to the single’s release, the band dropped an accompanying video, shot in Oklahoma during quarantine and prominently featuring Wayne Coyne in the back of a car.

‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’ marks the fourth single we’ve heard from the band’s 21st album thus far, following the release of ‘Dinosaurs on the Mountain’, ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’ and ‘My Religion Is You’.

The new single was previously made available as a digital download when fans pre-ordered ‘American Head’, alongside other tracks ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’ and ‘Mother Please Don’t Be Sad’.

Watch the video below:

‘American Head’ is slated for release on Friday September 11 via Warner Records. Kacey Musgraves is also set to feature on the record, offering background vocals to ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’ as well as unreleased tracks ‘Watching the Lightbugs Glow’ and ‘God and the Policeman’.

“We never thought of ourselves as an American band,” Coyne said in a press statement upon the album’s announcement.

“So for the first time in our musical life, we began to think of ourselves as ‘an American band‘… telling ourselves that it would be our identity for our next creative adventure. …We started to think of classic American bands like the Grateful Dead and Parliament-Funkadelic and how maybe we could embrace this new vibe.”