The Flaming Lips postpone New Year’s Eve shows due to Omicron spike

The Flaming Lips have postponed their forthcoming New Year’s Eve concerts in the US due to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

The band were due to perform at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee on December 30 and 31.

But the gigs have now been put back to February 19-20 in 2022 due to the rise in COVID cases in the US.

“The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance,” the venue and the band announced on Instagram.

“The new dates for the New Year’s celebration are on President’s Day Weekend…. And yes, it will still be a New Year’s celebration of epic proportions! Wayne and the band feel strongly about ringing in the New Year with you!”

All tickets remain valid for the new shows.

The postponement comes after The Strokes were also recently forced to postpone their New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York due to a spike in Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, The Flaming Lips and young fan Nell Smith recently teamed up for Nick Cave covers album ‘When The Viaduct Looms’.

“It is always great to meet excited, young creative people. With Nell we could see she is on a journey and thought it would be fun to join her for a while and see if we could get things going,” Coyne said at the time.

“It was a great way to connect with her and help harness her cool attitude to making music.”

The band also recently performed ‘Mother I’ve Taken LSD’ from the group’s 2020 album, ‘American Head’, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.