The Flaming Lips have shared a new video – watch their visual for the Kacey Musgraves-featuring ‘God and the Policeman’ below.

The track is lifted from the band’s new album ‘American Head’, which was released yesterday (September 11).

The new video was directed by the band’s frontman Wayne Coyne alongside Blake Studdard, and sees Coyne running through the night, before being apprehended by police and taken away in handcuffs.

Watch the new video for ‘God and the Policeman’ below:

Ahead of the new album, the band shared the tracks ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’, ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, ‘Dinosaurs On The Mountain’, ‘My Religion Is You’ and ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’.

Reviewing ‘American Head’, NME wrote: “This is a beautiful ode to love and loss that handles the subjects with grace, reminiscent of the band’s acclaimed 1999 album ‘The Soft Bulletin’.

“Rather than using their fantastical bubble of sound to transport listeners into distant galaxies, as they have done so many times before, the band here float softly above Oklahoma city, where Coyne sits up front, quietly contemplating beauty and childhood.

“‘American Head’ is a soft, reflective moment of taking in and appreciating the vista once the trip has worn off – when king’s heads and evil pink robots have melted away – and the dust has settled.”

Last year, the band re-released ‘The Soft Bulletin’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary – catch up on NME’s retrospective interview with Wayne Coyne about the album.