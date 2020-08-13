The Flowers share new single ‘You Don’t Say!’

Sydney outfit The Flowers have released their second single for the year, ‘You Don’t Say!.

The track premiered on triple j’s Home and Hosed with Declan Byrne earlier this week, before arriving on all streaming platforms today (August 13). Check out the song below:

‘You Don’t Say!’ was produced by four-time ARIA Award-winning mixer Peter Holz, known for his work with Vance Joy, Peking Duk and Gang of Youths, among others.

A self-love anthem of sorts, vocalist Agnes O’Dwyer explained the meaning behind the song in a press statement.

“’You Don’t Say!’ is about struggling with body image,” she said. “It’s essentially me yelling cause I’m kinda mad about how much it has ruined my life.

“Some of us are our own worst critics – this song is about striking back against self doubt and deciding to love yourself a little more. I don’t want to make self love sound easy, or make it seem like I’ve got it all figured out – the song talks more about taking small steps.”

The Flowers released their debut single ‘Truly Madly Sleepy’ in May last year, following up with ‘Origami’ two months later. It wasn’t until February that they released their third single and first song for 2020, ‘Summer Saviour’, lifted from a debut EP that is currently in the works.

They also linked up with Sarah Wolfe for the song ‘100 Times’, which came out in June.