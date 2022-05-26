The Frowning Clouds announce rarities collection, share ‘Not The Fool’

Geelong garage rock outfit The Frowning Clouds have announced a collection of rarities and previously unreleased songs, ‘Gospel Sounds & More From The Church Of Scientology’.

The compilation, which is out August 5 via Anti Fade, is primarily comprised of material that was recorded circa 2012 but didn’t feature on their second album, ‘Whereabouts’. A large portion of the material was released as a European tour cassette – ‘Gospel Sounds From The Church Of Scientology’ – that has long been unavailable.

That tour tape is combined with two tracks that were never released, as well as a handful of singles that weren’t included on albums. Straight Arrows’ Owen Penglis, who recorded the band’s 2011 single ‘All Night Long’, remixed three tracks from that session for inclusion.

Included among those previously unreleased tracks is a buzzy, scrappy psych-pop cut titled ‘Not The Fool’ which you can listen to below. Album pre-orders are available here.

The Frowning Clouds released their debut album, ‘Listen Closelier’, in 2010. They followed it up with ‘Whereabouts’ in 2013 before ‘Legalize Everything’ arrived the following year.

In the band’s long period of inactivity since, members have gone on to perform in numerous other bands around Geelong and Melbourne, with Zak Olsen, Daff Gravolin and Jamie Harmer forming Orb shortly after their dissolution. Olsen has continued to release music as Traffik Island, while the band’s Nick Van Bakel currently fronts Bananagun.

Jake Robertson, meanwhile, formed Ausmuteants alongside Billy Gardner (whose Anti Fade label is putting out this new Frowning Clouds collection) and releases music solo as Alien Nosejob, most recently last year’s ‘Paint It Clear’.