The full line-up for Meadow 2023 is out

The full line-up for this year’s Meadow festival has been announced, with six new acts being added to the bill alongside Kurt Vile & The Violators, Black Midi, Jen Cloher and more.

Joining the three-day event – which will run over the weekend of Friday March 31 to Sunday April 2 – are Melbourne hip-hop artists Allysha Joy and Chef Chung, psych-pop outfits Sunfruits and The Bloody Norahs, “epileptic dance music” artist Our Carlson, and emo band Tamara & The Dreams.

The first round of artists was announced last November. In addition to the aforementioned trio of headliners, it featured names like KUČKA, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Big Scary, Ruby Gill and Agung Mango.

Advertisement

This year’s Meadow will be held at the Bambra Bowl, which can be found in the titular town of Bambra on Victoria’s Surf Coast Shire (Wadawurrung, Gadubanud and Gulidjan country). Tickets are on sale now – find them here – with a range of basic and camping-inclusive options available.

The full lineup for the 2023 Meadow festival is:

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Black Midi

Jen Cloher

KUČKA

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

Loods

Daine

Rona.

Agung Mango

Allysha Joy

Our Carlson

Ayebatonye

Mirasia

Ruby Gill

Sunfruits

Gena Rose Bruce

Komang

Setwun

Delivery

Chef Chung

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Workhorse

Way Dynamic

Wildfire Manwurrk

Tamara & The Dreams

The Bloody Norahs