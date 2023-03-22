The Game drops out of Australia tour with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill

American rapper The Game has pulled out of his Australian tour with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

The news was announced via an email to ticketholders overnight, stating that The Game is no longer able to make the tour due to “last minute commitments”, though concrete details were not shared.

The Game has yet to comment on the last-minute cancellation of the tour.

The tour’s organisers have also announced a replacement for The Game in the form of rap duo A.B. Original (Briggs and Trials) and DJ Total Eclipse. Briggs of A.B. Original said on Twitter: “Oh it aint over mfkr”.

Oh it aint over mfkr pic.twitter.com/jZzDpvvCDk — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) March 21, 2023

The tour is set to kick off tomorrow, March 23 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena before continuing to Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 25. The tour will head to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena the following evening, wrapping up at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 28.

This marks the latest instance in which The Game – real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor – has cancelled a tour of Australia. The Game hasn’t toured Australia in more than a decade, last performing in the country in 2011. He was set to tour the region in 2017 before cancelling it a week before it was slated to kick off. He was similarly set to tour Australia in 2013 before cancelling the tour hours before it was supposed to begin.

The upcoming tour marks Ice Cube’s first Australian shows since 2018. It will also be Cypress Hill’s first Australian shows since late 2014.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and A.B. Original’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 25 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Sunday 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 28 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre