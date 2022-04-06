The Ghost Inside, Underoath and PVRIS head up the July 2022 edition of Full Tilt Festival

The full line-up for the second edition of the Full Tilt festival has been announced, with international juggernauts like The Ghost Inside, Underoath and PVRIS heading up the bill.

Names from the poster had been drip-fed until yesterday (April 6), when it was confirmed that Californian emo-pop artist Carolesdaughter would be performing. Ocean Grove and Leeds-based hardcore outfit Static Dress were announced to appear earlier this month.

The second edition of Full Tilt – slated for this July in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne – comes after the festival made its long-delayed debut in Melbourne last month; it was first announced last January to go down that July, but faced several postponements owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It finally took place at Reunion Park on Saturday March 26, and featured an all-Australian bill led by the likes of Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb and Luca Brasi.

Advertisement

This edition of the fest will see an equal split between locals and international acts. There are 14 names in total, with Ice Nine Kills and The Wonder Years rounding out the drawcards from abroad. Make Them Suffer, Yours Truly and WAAX flesh out the Australian roster, though the lattermost band (who released two new singles and announced their second album yesterday) won’t appear in Melbourne due to a clash in their schedule.

Rounding out the line-up are trailblazing pop-punkers Teenage Joans (a new single of their own, ‘Terrible’, is imminent), melodic hardcore outfit Saviour (who dropped their new single, ‘Tidal Wave’, overnight) and deathcore quintet To The Grave.

Full Tilt’s second round will kick off in Brisbane on Saturday July 16, with the same line-up hitting Sydney the next day. The Melbourne edition will take place at the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts (PICA) a week later on Saturday July 23. Tickets go on sale here at 9am next Wednesday (April 13), with an early bird presale running from the same time on Monday (April 11).

The festival is still on track to make its debut in Brisbane later this month, with the all-Australian bill due to play the Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday April 23. The line-up is largely the same as Melbourne’s, with the addition of Reliqa, Closure, Stepson, Between You & Me, Alpha Wolf and Justice For The Damned. Though additional runs in Adelaide and Sydney were also announced, those were eventually cancelled due to the financial stress of their respective state government’s unpredictable changes to COVID-19 guidelines.

The full lineup for the second edition of Full Tilt is:

Advertisement

The Ghost Inside

Underoath

PVRIS

Ice Nine Kills

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Grove

WAAX*

The Wonder Years

Yours Truly

Teenage Joans

Carolesdaughter

Static Dress

Saviour

To The Grave

* not performing in Melbourne

Dates for the second edition of Full Tilt are:

JULY

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoor and Ballroom

Sunday 17 – Sydney, Bella Vista Farm

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts (PICA)