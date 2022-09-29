The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’

The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below.

The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.

First single ‘Divebomb’, a psychedelic, upbeat track with retro electric guitars and siren sound effects, features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj a makes a strong pro-choice statement.

“Protest songs have always been a balancing act,” The Go! Team’s Ian Parton said in a statement. “If you’re too sledgehammer it’s cringey, like the Scorpions’ ‘Winds of Change’ or something, but at the same time given the stuff they’re trying to pull with abortion rights it feels weird to ignore it.”

Parton also described the forthcoming album as a “global fruit salad, sharing that he travelled to Benin, Japan, France, India, Texas, and Detroit to work with various musical collaborators.

“Wildly different voices from wildly different cultures side by side but all still sounding unmistakably Go! Team,” he added.

Guest collaborators include Star Feminine Band, Bollywood singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop band Lucie Too, Nitty Scott, and Hilarie Bratset, formerly of Apples In Stereo.

Find the full ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ tracklist below.

1. ‘Look Away, Look Away’

2. ‘Divebomb’

3. ‘Getting To Know (All The Ways We’re Wrong For Each Other)’

4. ‘Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way’

5. ‘The Me Frequency’

6. ‘Whammy-O’

7. ‘But We Keep On Trying’

8. ‘Sock It To Me’

9. ‘GoingNowhere’

10. ‘Gemini’

11. ‘Train Song’

12. ‘Baby’

The Go! Team will also tour the UK in March 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 30) at 10am BST, and can be purchased here.