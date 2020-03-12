After ten years and three studio albums, Newcastle band The Gooch Palms have announced their upcoming tour will be their last.

The band broke the news in a statement on their social media this morning (March 11) “after a lot of discussion and back and forth on the future of the band”.

“Playing in the band forced us out of our introverted shells into the world and through touring we have had so many unimaginably wonderful moments and met some great people, a lot of whom we now call our closest friends,” they wrote.

Advertisement

“We’ve both had multiple nervous breakdowns and experienced some devastating lows, but thankfully, overall, mostly dizzying highs! But to quote Kenny Rogers ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em’. And it’s time for us to fold ’em.”

Fans in the Facebook post comment section have been sharing images and anecdotes from the band’s live shows over the years. See the full post below.

The news leaves their bushfire benefit single ‘Great Dividing Rage’ as their last release. Their final tour was initially scheduled in support of the single. The announcement makes their free show in Wollongong on May 31 the band’s final gig.

The Gooch Palms are the husband and wife duo Kat Friend and Leroy Macqueen, who formed in Newcastle in 2009. The band released three full-length records ‘III’, ‘Introverted Extroverts’ and ‘Novo’s’, from 2013 to 2019.

The Gooch Palms often sang about their native Newcastle, somewhere they told the local newspaper in 2014 they have a “love/hate relationship with”.

Advertisement

The Gooch Palms’ final tour dates are below.

The Gooch Palms final ‘Great Dividing Rage’ 2020 east coast tour:

Belgrave, Sookie Lounge (March 22)

Melbourne, The Curtin (27)

Ballarat, Volta Arts & Culture (28)

Newcastle, Sound Station Music & Arts Festival (April 4)

Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar (16)

Brisbane, The Zoo (18)

Canberra, Transit Bar (May 22)

Newcastle, Cambridge Warehouse (29)

Wollongong, North Gong Hotel (31)