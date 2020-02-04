The Gooch Palms release bushfire benefit single

Garage-rock duo The Gooch Palms have released a new single, ‘Great Dividing Rage’.

The stand-alone track has been released on streaming services and on the band’s Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to the rebuilding fund for the Two Thumbs Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is “one of the most important sanctuaries and a safe haven for rescued wildlife in Southern NSW”, according to a statement released with the single’s announcement.

Listen to and purchase ‘Great Dividing Rage’ below:

<a href="http://thegoochpalms.bandcamp.com/track/great-dividing-rage">Great Dividing Rage by The Gooch Palms</a>

The Newcastle-born and Melbourne-based band also noted that the infrastructure and buildings required to help restore the sanctuary will cost $98,000.

“These animal’s homes, and their lives, were lost, along with the home of their dedicated protector, James,” they wrote.

“This is not just one sanctuary, but a zone for many of the local sanctuaries to safely release. If you are able to spare a few extra dollars, please donate a little more for this important cause.”

The song itself is described as a throwback to the band’s early sound, with a twist on their normal fun-loving attitude via the blunt, politically-charged lyrics.

“We felt an immediate need to write a song to express our feelings about the whole situation,” the band said.

“We’re just too angry to sit here quietly anymore. We have a platform. No, not the biggest platform. We’re aware that we’re not even a blip on the radar in this whole crisis, but our voices are loud and we’re going to use them.”

A music video for the song was released today (February 4) via the band’s YouTube page. The three-minute video stitches together harrowing visuals of the recent bushfire tragedy and news clips featuring PM Scott Morrison and the national strike for climate change.

The Gooch Palms’ most recent studio album, ‘III’, was released in May 2019. Most recently, the band undertook a national tour in support of Grinspoon.

This week, the band will start a series of shows across the country opening for UK punk veterans The Stranglers.

Other musicians who’ve released songs to raise funds for bushfire relief include Angie McMahon, Gordi and Delta Goodrem, just to name a few.