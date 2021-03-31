The Goon Sax announce east coast shows

Brisbane trio The Goon Sax have announced a handful of east coast shows, marking their first Australian gigs since 2019.

Kicking off in May, the band will be playing one show in their home city before heading to Sydney to play two concerts. The tour also includes their performance at Melbourne arts festival RISING, which announced its inaugural program earlier this week.

Tickets for the group’s Brisbane and Sydney shows are available through Oztix and Moshtix respectively, while their Melbourne show can be booked via RISING’s website.

The tour is scheduled for roughly the same time as the arrival of their third studio album, which will be released through Chapter locally and their new label Matador in the US.

“It’s hard to speak with the gravity of what this new music and signing means to us,” frontman Louis Forster said back in December.

“It’s the culmination of what we’ve been working on since 2017 when we recorded ‘We’re Not Talking’, and I think it’s the most proud we’ve been of anything we’ve made together thus far. I won’t say more about it, we’ll be doing a lot of that soon!”

The Goon Sax’s 2021 east coast tour dates:

MAY

Friday 21 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 29 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground (shows at both 6pm and 9pm)

June

Thursday 3 – Melbourne, Max Watt’s (shows at both 6pm and 9pm)